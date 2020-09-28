Police: At least 100 people arrested in Ocean City after weekend 'H20i' event

In addition to the arrests, over 115 cars were towed, police said.

According to authorities, police from all over the Eastern Shore were called to Ocean City around 11:50 p.m. Saturday evening as incidents throughout the town progressed from social gatherings to unruly and violent, specifically in the downtown area.

Ocean City Police said the town experienced minor issues during the day, but hundreds of participants became unruly and destructive in the evening hours. Authorities say activities throughout town progressed from social gatherings to unruly and violent behavior among the large crowds, specifically in the downtown area.

“This is not a car show and the majority of these visitors are not car enthusiasts,” stated Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “They are here to disrupt, destroy, and disrespect our community and our law enforcement officers.”

In addition to the arrests, over 115 cars were towed, police said.

"Unfortunately, the disorderly behavior and unruly crowds left no choice but to shift our philosophy and take additional steps to protect our officers and our community," Buzzuro said.

Eyewitnesses told CBS affiliate WJZ they saw crowds of teens drinking and antagonizing police on Saturday night.

To help deter the event, local legislators allowed the city to step up fines and penalties, including $1,000 for racing.

Transportation services resumed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning after being suspended Saturday evening, police said.

Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement Monday afternoon commending the state and local law enforcement agencies that assisted with the incident.

"I want to commend and thank the sixteen allied state and local law enforcement agencies that immediately mobilized to assist the Ocean City Police Department in its response to the unruly disturbance over the weekend," Hogan said in a statement. "Our swift and unified response makes clear that we will not tolerate such brazen violence and wanton disrespect for our law enforcement officers, communities, and law-abiding citizens."

