NY man arrested after traffic stop yields loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia

During the traffic stop, front-seat passenger, Julio Pagan, 40, of New York, gave officers a fake name when he was asked to identify himself, according to police.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say they arrested a New York man after they found a loaded firearm, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

On March 3, around 12:45 a.m., troopers say they stopped a vehicle on the 1900 block of Route 72 after they observed numerous traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, front-seat passenger, Julio Pagan, 40, of New York, gave officers a fake name when he was asked to identify himself, according to police.

Troopers say they saw a loaded firearm on the floorboard of the vehicle, close to Pagan.

He was then removed from the vehicle and was found to have numerous outstanding warrants from Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one related to escape from a placement facility, where he had been placed for a previous criminal conviction, police say.

According to the police release, they also found and seized suspected cocaine and other illegal drug paraphernalia from Pagan.

Pagan was found to be a felon not to possess a firearm and was charged with numerous felony firearm offenses as a result of possessing a loaded firearm.

He was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension and drug charges.