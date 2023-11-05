Police in Lancaster County see spike in car thefts amid nationwide surge

The number of stolen cars in the U.S. surpassed one million in 2022, a number not seen since 2008.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — People stealing cars isn’t anything new, but police in Lancaster have seen a sharp increase in thefts over the last few months.

It’s a similar story in the northern part of the county too.

Just this week, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police recovered a 2020 Land Rover taken from the Manheim Auto Auction in Penn Township.

“We have the guys doing the joy riding, stealing the cars for a short period of time, commercially joined theft rings, we have organized theft rings that are stealing cars for a variety of different reasons," said Chief Dave Steffan of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

The same trends are being seen nationwide.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than one million auto thefts have been reported in the past year, a number that hasn’t been seen in the last 15 years.

“These guys are using technology, they’re using automated systems to bypass some of the security systems and it’s a different game," explained Chief Steffan.

Police say social media is a big factor.

A TikTok trend has thieves targeting certain Kias and Hyundais. The videos expose certain makes and models as being easier to steal.

Manufacturers have released a software update to help remedy this and police departments have also been handing out steering wheel locks to combat those thefts.

“But like anything else there’s a supply chain issue and the time lapse between the remedy and the installation could be great," said Chief Steffan.

Lancaster police also say a good chunk of these crimes are being committed by teenagers—some who aren’t even old enough to drive.

“There’s not a lot of impulse control so kids will jump in a car and take it for a joy ride for a short distance and it creates a risk for the public," said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

There are some simple preventative steps police say you can take to lessen your risk, like locking your car and taking your keys with you as well as parking in a well-lit area or in your garage