Notice of execution signed for convicted murderer Eric Frein

Frein received a death sentence for the 2014 murder of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Byron Dickson II

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Notice of Execution has been signed for convicted killer Eric Frein, who was sentenced to death for the 2014 murder of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper outside the Blooming Grove barracks.

Frein's execution notice was signed Monday by Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. The date was set for June 22.

Pennsylvania issued a moratorium on executions in 2015.

The Dept. of Corrections said the law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.

Governor Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals. We are not yet at that point in this case, Wetzel said in a press release.