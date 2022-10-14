Police said they were not made aware of the situation until four hours after Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres was allowed to leave the school.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A northwest Indiana teacher is facing an intimidation charge after she allegedly said she had a "kill list" that involved at least one student.

East Chicago police officers responded to a report of a threat at St. Stanislaus School, located at 4930 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

When police arrived, officers spoke with the school's principal and assistant principal.

Around 12:45 p.m., a fifth grader reportedly told their counselor that a fifth grade teacher made comments to them about killing herself, students and staff. The teacher was later identified as 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, of Griffith, Indiana.

Carrasquillo-Torres also allegedly told the student that she had a list, with that student being at the bottom of the list.

Police said Carrasquillo-Torres was immediately escorted to the principal's office to discuss the incident, where the teacher allegedly told the principal she said those things and had what she called a "kill list."

The principal then told Carrasquillo-Torres to leave and not return to the school.

Police said they were not made aware of the situation until four hours after Carrasquillo-Torres was allowed to leave the school.

The following day, the Criminal Investigations Division was able to get an emergency detention order for Carrasquillo-Torres from the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

Detectives took Carrasquillo-Torres into custody without further incident Thursday around 11:15 a.m. at her home in Griffith, Indiana.

Carrasquillo-Torres has been charged with intimidation in a threat to commit a forcible felony.

East Chicago is roughly 160 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.