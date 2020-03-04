Northern York Police investigating shots-fired incident

Police are seeking help in identifying a man who was seen fleeing from the scene.

YORK, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred Thursday night in the area of N. Pine St. and E. 5th Ave.

The incident occurred around 7:05 p.m., police say.

Officers dispatched to investigate the report of shots fired discovered two 9mm shell casings and a .22-caliber shell casing at the scene, police say. No victims were found, and there was no sign anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Witnesses reported seeing a man in a gray and black sweatshirt fleeing the area right after gunshots were heard, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the pictured male hanging around the North York Borough Park on E. 5th Ave. prior to the incident, police say. He is then observed on video running down through the park after shots were fired.

At this point his level of involvement is unknown, police say, but they would like to question him.