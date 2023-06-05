Police: 13-year-old suspect shoots 14-year-old with air gun during fight in Lancaster County on Sunday

The two boys had been involved in an ongoing dispute at school, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A Lancaster County teen is facing juvenile charges after police say he shot another teen with an air gun during a fight.

The 13-year-old alleged offender, whose identity was withheld by authorities in compliance with the Pennsylvania Juvenile Act, was allegedly involved in an argument with the 14-year-old victim that turned physical.

At that point, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police claim, the 13-year-old fired several projectiles at the other teen from an air gun, hitting him several times.

The alleged shooting occurred on the 100 block of Agape Drive in Clay Township on Sunday, police said.