Newberry Township man charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children

A search of Via's phone found hundreds of images of children in compromising positions.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Zachary Via, 27, of Newberry Township has been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children as a result of the township's police department's ongoing "Operation Cyber Scrub."

The operation was led by the police department's Criminal Investigations Unit after receiving several cyber tips regarding illegal pornographic material. Two other investigations are ongoing at this time.

On Jan. 20., a search warrant was executed on the first block of Barbara Lane in York Haven. At the time of the search, three male occupants were in the home.

Via asked to speak with police shortly after they arrived on the premises. He admitted to searching for several images on questionable web sites that resulted in images that could be considered child pornography. He also admitted to downloading these images.