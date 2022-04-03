Police: New York man placed inflammatory stickers on Asbell Center for Jewish Life building at Dickinson College

Frank Petromio is charged with harassment, ethnic intimidation and disorderly conduct in connection to the Jan. 23 incident, Carlisle Police say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A New York man has been charged after police say he placed inflammatory stickers with intimidating messaging on the door and window of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life building at Dickinson College, according to Carlisle Police.

Through investigation, police identified the man as Frank Petromio of New York.

Police say that on January 23, surveillance footage showed a man with glasses and a blue baseball cap placing the stickers on a door and window of the campus building.

When the incident occurred, Carlisle Police asked the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Petromio has been charged with harassment, ethnic intimidation, and disorderly conduct, according to police.