New York man arrested, charged following back-to-back car crashes in Lancaster County

Franknness A. Martinez Tavarez, 21, was allegedly driving without a valid license when he side-swept one car and collided head-on with another.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New York man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing into two cars and fleeing.

According to the Pequea Township Police Department, on May 9 at 11 a.m., officers along with area fire and EMS units were dispatched to a crash with injuries along the 400 block of Long Lane in Pequea Township.

Officers at the scene located a car with sideswipe damage. The driver told police he was not injured and that the striking car had continued driving immediately following the crash.

Officers continued west and approximately 1,000 feet found a severe head-on collision.

Inside the struck car was a 60-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from York. The occupants had reportedly suffered various injuries.

The individuals inside the striking car had fled the scene on foot, according to police.

About an hour later, all three occupants within the car were located and taken into custody without incident.

It was determined that the driver, Franknness A. Martinez Tavarez, 21, from Corona, New York did not have a valid driver's license.

He has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give information and render aid, failure to notify police of accident involving injury or death, reckless driving, careless driving (resulting in serious injury), passing where prohibited, failure to keep right and failing to drive at a safe speed.