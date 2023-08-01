New York man arrested for stabbing woman in Ephrata

David Hernandez, 36, stabbed a woman in the legs multiple times at her apartment, police said.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A man was arrested following a stabbing in Ephrata on Monday afternoon.

Ephrata Police say they were dispatched to the 500 block of North State Street at 12:10 p.m. on July 31 for a stabbing.

After securing the suspect and providing aid to the victim, officers say their investigation determined that David Hernandez, 36, of Syracuse, New York, had used a kitchen knife to stab a woman multiple times in the legs during an argument.



The vitctim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.