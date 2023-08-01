x
New York man arrested for stabbing woman in Ephrata

David Hernandez, 36, stabbed a woman in the legs multiple times at her apartment, police said.
EPHRATA, Pa. — A man was arrested following a stabbing in Ephrata on Monday afternoon.

Ephrata Police say they were dispatched to the 500 block of North State Street at 12:10 p.m. on July 31 for a stabbing. 

After securing the suspect and providing aid to the victim, officers say their investigation determined that David Hernandez, 36, of Syracuse, New York, had used a kitchen knife to stab a woman multiple times in the legs during an argument.

The vitctim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment. 

Hernandez was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats. He failed to post bail and is being held in the Lancaster County Prison.

