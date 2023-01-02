New Year's Day fight, shooting hospitalizes five in Harrisburg

On Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street for a report of shots fired.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A New Year's Day fight with shots fired resulted in five hospitalizations.

At the scene, officers found multiple people who had been involved in a fight and were suffering from injuries to the face.

Four people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. All of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to Harrisburg police, a short time later, a neighboring police station responded to a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers made contact with the victim, who told police they had been shot while in the 1500 block of Berryhill Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and is ongoing.