New Oxford man facing possession of child pornography charges

Michael Sealover Jr., 42, is facing multiple charges, including corruption of minors, for his role in the incidents.

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — A New Oxford man is facing 24 felony charges connected to acquiring and soliciting child pornography.

Michael Sealover Jr., 42, is facing corruption of minors, sexual extortion, and sexual abuse of children, among other related charges.

On July 30, police served a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road in New Oxford for evidence relating to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

During the search, Sealover admitted to police that he engaged in chats using KidsChat, a web-based application.

Sealover told police that during these chats he would request and receive nude images of the subjects he was communicating with.

According to the criminal complaint, Sealover also admitted to using Instagram to chat with other subjects and receive nude images of them.

During a search of Sealover's iPhone and iPad, police found another web-based application, TextNow, and several subjects that Sealover requested and received nude images of.

In several of those texts and chat conversations, several of the juveniles Sealover contacted indicated that they were under the age of 18, according to the criminal complaint.

In a further search of Sealover's Instagram account, they found similar activity with more subjects informing Sealover they were under the age of 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Sealover's victims were all over the country, including in Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Michigan, West Virgnina, and Iowa.

Law enforcement in those states were able to interview Sealover's victims to further learn about his criminal activity.