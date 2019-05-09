New Jersey man sentenced to 9.5-19 years in prison for Cumberland County stabbing

Jonah Williamson has a history of violence, the District Attorney's Office said, with one prior conviction for manslaughter and two for aggravated assault.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Jersey man could face nearly two decades behind bars for stabbing a woman at a Cumberland County hotel in 2021.

On July 25, Jonah Williamson was sentenced to 9.5-19 years in state prison for his role in the attack at the Rodeway Inn in Wormleysburg. The sentence is the culmination of a nearly two-year investigation.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office says that on Dec. 17, 2021, Williamson was in a verbal altercation with the victim that became physical. During the physical assault, he grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the neck, arm and hand.

As a result of the attack, the victim had to be rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital and had gaping wounds on her neck and arm. The victim also suffered a loss of feeling in her ring finger.

A jury convicted Williamson of one count of aggravated assault – causing serious bodily injury and one count of recklessly endangering another person after a four-day trial, which was held from May 8-11.

The incident in this case marks yet another violent criminal episode in Williamson’s history, the DA's Office said. The December 2021 stabbing was at least his second attack against the same victim since April 2020. Williamson also has a violent criminal history dating back several decades, including a 1996 conviction out of New Jersey for manslaughter and two prior convictions (2005 and 2009) for aggravated assault, both of which also occurred in the Garden State.

“I’d like to thank the officers involved for their diligent work on this case," District Attorney Seán McCormack said. "Domestic violence is all too prevalent in our communities. We will not waiver [sic] in the fight against domestic abuse. We will continue to provide support for the victims and make sure their voices are heard. We will work to ensure that the people who pray [sic] on victims will face justice in Cumberland County.”