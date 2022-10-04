New information on Luzerne County cold case dating back to 1969

Troopers announced that genetic genealogy testing confirmed the identity of remains found in 2012.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are releasing new information about a cold case dating back five decades.

State police say remains discovered in Luzerne County are those of 14-year-old Joan Dymond of Wilkes-Barre.

The teenager was last seen at Andover Street Park in Wilkes-Barre in 1969.

Her remains were found in November 2012 at a former coal mining operation in Newport Township.

People digging for relics made the discovery.

An examination determined that Dymond died from "foul play."

After DNA testing failed, authorities sent the remains to a company for genetic genealogy testing and were able to make a positive identification.

State police are still trying to determine who is responsible for the teenager's death. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should call the Shickshinny station at 570-542-4117.