New Freedom house fire deemed arson, suspect arrested

Christopher Bellomy is facing charges after police say he admitted to setting a house on fire as a result of relationship issues.

Police arrest a man in connection to a house fire in New Freedom Borough ruled an arson.

Christopher Bellomy, 49, is charged with arson, criminal mischief, risking catastrophe, among other charges after police say he admitted to setting the house on fire because of relationship problems.

Officers responded to South Third Street in New Freedom around 2:30 a.m. on Monday for house fire.

The house was deemed a total loss, and neighboring homes sustained heat damage.

Nobody was injured.

Southern Regional Police say an investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set after a domestic incident between the homeowner their significant other.