New Cumberland woman accused man of sexually assaulting her baby, later admitted to lying

Tiffany Wolford told investigators she lied because the man didn't let her speak with her daughter during his custody time.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A New Cumberland woman is facing charges after she reported a man had sexually assaulted her baby and then later admitted to lying about it, police said

In July, 25-year-old Tiffany Wolford took her 2-year-old daughter to the hospital where the child was examined for sexual assault. Wolford said she had seen blood on her child's diaper.

During the investigation into this allegation, Wolford continued to report the sexual assault of her child by a man in the child's life. But during a second interview with authorities, Wolford admitted to lying about the sexual assault according to the police release.

Wolford said she had lied about the abuse because the man did not let her speak with her child during his custody time, because he didn't take the child to a doctor's appointment and because she didn't like the condition in which her child was returned, said police.