New Cumberland man facing several charges following brief police chase

A New Cumberland man is facing several charges following a brief police chase, according to the Fairview Township Police Department.

John Mau, 41, from Ross Avenue was arrested during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Steigerwalt Hollow Road, New Cumberland on Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:48 p.m.

According to police, Mau was the driver of the car and did not have any identification on him. He also allegedly provided a false name and date of birth to the officer.

Officers were reportedly able to identify Mau from a previous encounter and learned a bench warrant had been issued for him and that his driver's license was suspended.

While taking Mau into custody, he fled on foot. However, after several minutes he was taken back into custody and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.