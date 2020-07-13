Nascent Devices will pay $70,000 to settle potential liability under False Claims Act

U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said the State College business falsified costs to account for under-spending after getting a National Science Foundation grant.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A State College business will pay $70,000 to resolve potential liability under the False Claims Act, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed announced Monday.

Nascent Devices, Inc. is accused of improperly charging unallowable and unallocable costs toward a Small Business Technology Transfer grant it received from the National Science Foundation, applying "a significantly higher overhead rate to account for underspending," Freed said.

The company also provided false certifications on its final report cover page in 2015, Freed said.

Nascent will pay the $70,000 to settle the case, according to Freed.

“Potential false claims under grant programs such as the Small Business Technology Transfer program from the National Science Foundation, impact citizens and potential grant recipients alike,” said Freed. “It is vital that we hold grantees accountable. Our ACE Unit works closely together with a variety of federal agencies to ensure compliance and responsible stewardship of federal funds.”

“The National Science Foundation is a strong supporter of the Small Business Technology Transfer program,” said Allison Lerner, National Science Foundation Inspector General. “However, the Foundation expects grant recipients to abide by the award terms and conditions, including the federal cost principles. Expenses charged to grants must be allowable, allocable and reasonable.

"Similarly, awardees cannot significantly underspend awards and keep the surplus funds without consequence. I commend the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their work on upholding federal grant rules in this case.”