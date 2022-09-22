Name directory, wreath burned at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC

U.S. Park Police received a report of vandalism at the memorial. They say a plastic wreath and a portion of a name directory were burned.

On Tuesday, U.S. Park Police (USPP) received a report of vandalism at the memorial. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a plastic wreath and a portion of a name directory burned.

"We are saddened to say that vandals struck the site of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. this week. A wreath that had been laid at The Wall was burned as well as one of our name directories. Please know that we are working with the appropriate authorities on it and that we will be replacing the name directory as soon as possible," the organization posted on its Facebook page.

The organization posted photos showing the edges of the name directory blackened and ashes where a wreath was once laid on the Wall.

Park Police said that the investigation remains active and ongoing and that anyone with additional information is asked to call USPP at 202-379-4877 or email USPP_Tipline@nps.gov.

Less than a mile away, USPP stated a 44-year-old man from Indiana was arrested after defacing an area at the base of the Washington Monument. Officials say clean-up efforts were on the way early Wednesday morning to remove the paint.