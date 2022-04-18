Police: Man shoots woman, himself in murder-suicide in York County

Authorities say that James Miller, 76, shot and killed 66-year-old Judith Snyder before turning the gun on himself.

RED LION, Pa. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in York County.

On April 17 just before 9:00 a.m., the York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to a home in the 700 block of S. Pine St. in Red Lion for a report of two people found dead in a home.

State Police also responded to the scene to investigate.

According to the York County Coroner, an investigation determined that James Miller, 76, had shot and killed the resident of the home, 66-year-old Judith Snyder.

After shooting Snyder, Miller turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Miller did not live at the residence, and the deaths are continuing to be investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Officials say the public is not believed to be in any danger and there will be no autopsy.