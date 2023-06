Police say that John Burdge, 90, and Gloria Hardy 78, were found inside their home. Authorities are investigating their deaths as a homicide.

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a homicide after two elderly people were found dead inside a Juniata County home on Sunday.

Authorities say on June 11 around 11:00 p.m., State Police responded to a home in the 11000 block of Route 35 south in Tuscarora Township for a suspected homicide.

Police determined that John Burdge, 90, and Gloria Hardy, 78, had died inside the home.