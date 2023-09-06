Mountville woman who admitted to killing ex-husband sentenced to up to 10 years in prison

Cherrelle Byrd, 36, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in June and was sentenced last Wednesday to 50 - 120 months in prison.

Cherrelle Byrd, 36, was sentenced last week to 50-120 months in prison. She pleaded guilty in June to one first degree felony count of voluntary manslaughter.

Police say Byrd admitted to the homicide at the scene and in a subsequent interview, believing that the circumstances would justify the killing.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart, who prosecuted the case, said that while Byrd may have believed her acts were reasonable, those acts still devastated the victim and his family’s lives.

“She has taken every tomorrow from Richard Williams,” Swinehart said. “The family has been overwhelmed with grief for the loss of their brother.”

Byrd told police that she and Williams were in a verbal argument the night of the shooting. She stated she went upstairs to get her pistol soon after the domestic dispute turned physical. She said she pointed her pistol and fired one round as Williams approached her, about five to six feet away.

Byrd's defense team argued that she should receive a mitigated sentence because the incident occurred due to years of prior domestic violence. The judge agreed to this request. A standard sentence for the voluntary manslaughter charge would have been up to 20 years in prison, but the guidelines for these circumstances called for a sentence in the 4.5 - 6 year range.