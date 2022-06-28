Durlach-Mount Airy Fire Chief accused of sexually assaulting a minor

Donald E. Moyer Jr., 42, allegedly had inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The fire chief for the Durlach-Mount Airy Fire Department is facing charges stemming from a sexual assault of a minor, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).

Donald E. Moyer Jr., 42, from the 500 block of Hopeland Road in Stevens, is charged with one count of indecent assault and one count of unlawful contact with a minor, both graded as second degree misdemeanors. He has also been charged with one count of corruption of a minor, graded as a second degree felony, according to police.

A complaint was filed against Moyer Jr. by members of the Executive Leadership of the Durlach- Mount Airy Fire Department. They reportedly received a report from a minor that Moyer had recent inappropriate contact with them at the fire station.

NLCRPD investigators conducted a series of interviews and reviewed text messages associated with the matter.

The investigation determined that Moyer Jr. allegedly had indecent contact with a 16-year-old. The incident allegedly occurred on June 14, following a training session at the fire station. Moyer asked the teen to join him in a secluded area between parked fire apparatuses and used his hands to inappropriately touch the victim, according to police.

The victim later received a text message from a number identified as Moyer Jr. that contained acknowledgement of the act and inferred acts to be performed "next time."

At the time of the alleged offense, Moyer Jr. held the rank of fire chief with the Durlach- Mount Airy Fire Department.