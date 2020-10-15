Motorcyclist injured in crash after vehicle makes illegal left turn in Upper Allen Township

Officials said the first vehicle stopped at the scene briefly after the crash but fled when they were confronted by the motorcycle rider.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist was injured on Wednesday night in Upper Allen Township after a vehicle illegally turned left in front of him, causing him to crash, and then minutes later a second vehicle crashed into the motorcycle. police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries caused by the initial crash at the intersection of East Winding Hill Road and Tolman Street police said. No further injuries were reported from the second crash.

The vehicle is described as a brown or gold-colored sedan, possibly a Volkswagen CC. Police said it may now have some damage to the lower portion of the passenger side or rear bumper.