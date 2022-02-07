Motorcyclist in Franklin County leads police on a high-speed chase before crashing

According to court documents, Lesley Scott is facing charges of fleeing and driving under the influence.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist led state police on a high-speed chase in Franklin County early Saturday before crashing into a vehicle.

Lesley A. Scott, 47, tried to flee from police on her motorcycle after an attempted traffic stop.

Scott led police on a 23-mile chase, reaching speeds above 100 mph, police said.

At around 12:38 a.m., Scott crashed into a marked police vehicle on the 200 block of South Antrim Way in Greencastle Borough.

Police say she suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.