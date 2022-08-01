Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating

The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. The motorcycle has been parked legally when struck.

PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County.

At 2:56 a.m. on July 31, police were dispatched to a reported hit-and-run.

The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra.

Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.

From the impact, the motorcycle was pushed over the curb.

The striking vehicle fled the scene but has been identified as a silver Kia.

The car is believed to be missing its driver's side headlight and is may have sustained front-end damage from the crash.