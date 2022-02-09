Mother sentenced for death of little girl

Samantha Delcamp was sentenced Friday morning in Northumberland County for the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced in Northumberland County in connection with her little girl's death.

Samantha Delcamp will spend 12 to 25 years in prison.

Delcamp was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault but was acquitted of third-degree murder at her trial in May.

Delcamp's boyfriend Jahrid Burgess was found guilty of third-degree murder for the beating death of Delcamp's 3-year-old daughter, Arabella Parker.

Burgess was sentenced to between 24 and 50 years in prison in January.

Burgess' mother, Christy Willis, was also found guilty last year in this case. She was sentenced to up to 17 years in prison for lying to investigators.

Authorities say Arabella was severely beaten at Delcamp's home in Trevorton in 2019 and died after spending more than a month in the hospital.

The child suffered broken bones and brain damage after being abused by Burgess.

The only person who spoke at Samantha Delcamp's sentencing was President Judge Charles Saylor. He told Delcamp, "You exposed your daughter to all that harm and failed to protect her."

Delcamp has credit for nearly three years' time served, so she could get out of prison in less than a decade.