28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is back in Moscow and faces first-degree murder charges for the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, has returned to Idaho and is scheduled to be in court on Thursday morning.

Latah County issued a Notice of Hearing on Thursday morning for Kohberger to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. He will appear before Judge Megan Marshall at the Latah County Courthouse.

During Kohberger's first court appearance, a judge will read the criminal charges against him.

We should then learn more about the investigation and Kohberger following his court appearance. According to Idaho state law, the probable cause affidavit will be available once Kohberger has appeared in court in Idaho. That affidavit contains the information and evidence law enforcement used to arrest Kohberger.

Kohberger was studying criminal justice at Washington State University (WSU). He was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on Dec. 30. Kohberger later waived his extradition rights during a court hearing on Tuesday.

Later that same day, Latah County Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued an order prohibiting investigators, law enforcement, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney from speaking to the media or public about the Moscow murders.

According to court documents, the order will remain intact throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by Latah County court.

