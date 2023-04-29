More than $360,000 of marijuana products seized in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Hampden Township Police seized a shipment of marijuana products worth over $360,000 on Thursday.
According to the Cumberland County District Attorney, Seán McCormack, the products were seized at a warehouse in Hampden Township after police got a tip from police in New Jersey who had seized a similar shipment in their jurisdiction.
Police say the products seized include a pallet of marijuana, THC oils, and THC edibles.
The shipment's final destination was California.
Recreational marijuana is legal in both New Jersey and California. Only medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania.