Montgomery County man charged with rape, assault of massage parlor employee

Keith Cleghorn, 36, from Stowe was arrested on Monday, Jan. 23. He has been charged with terroristic threats, rape, simple assault and other related charges.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — A Montgomery County man was arrested and charged with the rape of a massage parlor employee.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office and the East Pikeland Police Department announced the arrest of Keith Cleghorn, 36, from Stowe on Monday, Jan. 23.

Cleghorn has been charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault, unlawful restraint and related offenses.

According to the affidavit, on Jan. 9 at 12:11 p.m., the East Pikeland Police Department received a sexual assault report.

The victim, an employee at the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks in Phoenixville, Chester County, told police that a man called the spa asking if they were open and stated he would arrive in ten minutes.

The man, later identified as Cleghorn by police, wore a surgical mask that covered his face. He was described by the victim as bald and in his 40s.

At the time of the assault, no one else was in the spa.

According to police reports, the victim directed Cleghorn to a massage room and gave him time to undress. However, when the massage began, he grabbed at the victim's clothes.

The victim told Cleghorn that it was just a massage, but he allegedly sat up, held her arms, and pushed her to the table.

Cleghorn allegedly told the victim he would kill her after she yelled for help. He reportedly made a motion with his fists, indicating he would hit her if she did not comply.

According to the affidavit, Cleghorn then went on to rape the victim.

Following the assault, police gathered video surveillance footage from various companies showing Cleghorn entering the spa and were able to track him down from his license plate.

During the investigation, computer forensics detectives were able to confirm that a Google search for the spa was found on Cleghorn's phone. GPS location data also showed Cleghorn's location at the spa in a video on his cell phone.

In addition, the video showed the defendant removing all of his clothes and attempting to conceal the cell phone under his shirt while it was recording. Further examination, according to police, revealed there was an attempt to delete the video.

Cleghorn is currently at Chester County Prison on a $500,000 cash bail.