Dauphin County mom charged with involuntary manslaughter in infant death

Shyray Richardson,32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the suffocation death of her 5 month-old son in October.

According to the criminal affidavit, officers reponded to the Lower Swatara Township home of Shyray Richardson on October 27, for a report of infant cardiac arrest.

The baby was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death was determined to be complications of asphyxia.

Through the course of the investigation, Richardson gave varying accounts on where the baby was sleeping and admitted to police she had been drinking.

Children and Youth Services was previously involved with Richardson, and gave her information on the dangers of co-sleeping.