Police: Missing West York man whose body was found in rural Lancaster County died of gunshot wounds

Edgardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez, 31, had been missing since March 13. His death is being investigated as a homicide by State Police in Lancaster and York counties.

WEST YORK, Pa. — The death of a 31-year-old York County man whose body was found Saturday in Lancaster County is being investigated as a homicide, State Police said this week.

The body of Edgardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez was found at 8:14 a.m. Saturday near the Holtwood Bridge in Martic Township by troopers responding to the report of a deceased male found at the bottom of an embankment, according to police.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined that Bermudez-Melendez died of gunshot wounds and that the manner of death was a homicide, authorities said.

Bermudez-Melendez had not been seen since the night of March 13, and he was reported missing to West York Borough Police a day later. He had been last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, a black windbreaker jacket, and running sneakers.

Bermudez-Melendez was operating a gray 2014 Mazda 3 with PA registration LWC-2762 at the time of his disappearance, but his vehicle has not yet been located, according to police.

State Police in Lancaster and York counties are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.