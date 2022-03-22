x
Crime

Police: Missing West York man whose body was found in rural Lancaster County died of gunshot wounds

Edgardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez, 31, had been missing since March 13. His death is being investigated as a homicide by State Police in Lancaster and York counties.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez

WEST YORK, Pa. — The death of a 31-year-old York County man whose body was found Saturday in Lancaster County is being investigated as a homicide, State Police said this week.

The body of Edgardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez was found at 8:14 a.m. Saturday near the Holtwood Bridge in Martic Township by troopers responding to the report of a deceased male found at the bottom of an embankment, according to police.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined that Bermudez-Melendez died of gunshot wounds and that the manner of death was a homicide, authorities said.

Bermudez-Melendez had not been seen since the night of March 13, and he was reported missing to West York Borough Police a day later. He had been last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, a black windbreaker jacket, and running sneakers. 

Bermudez-Melendez was operating a gray 2014 Mazda 3 with PA registration LWC-2762 at the time of his disappearance, but his vehicle has not yet been located, according to police.

Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

State Police in Lancaster and York counties are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

