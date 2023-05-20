State police: Missing Franklin County teen girl believed to be with registered sex offender

In 2021, Jaret Wright was charged with rape and taking nude pictures of a teen girl in Ohio.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a missing teen girl who they believe is with a registered sex offender from Ohio.

Emily High, 16, was reported missing by her family on May 16.

She was last seen in the Chambersburg area.

High is described to be 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds.

Police believe she is with whom they initially thought was a teenage boy but is actually 22-year-old Jaret John Wright.

Wright is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and around 120 pounds. He has a tattoo of a rose on his right hand, a tattoo on his left wrist that says "Brynnlee", and a tattoo of symbols on his left hand.

Wright is a registered sex offender in Ohio.

Police say this is not a kidnapping investigation at this time but Wright is facing charges related to High running away.