Man arrested after minivan rams police headquarters entrance

Authorities in Philadelphia say a man is facing charges after he allegedly intentionally rammed a minivan into the entrance of the new police headquarters.

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a man has been charged after allegedly intentionally ramming a minivan into the entrance of the new Philadelphia police headquarters.

Officers inside the Philadelphia Public Services Building just north of the city center responded to the crash shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday and found a silver minivan inside the entrance, police said.

Police said preliminary information indicates that the driver was heading south on Broad Street “and as he approached the building’s front eastern entrance, he slowed down, turned westbound, hopped the curb, and drove directly into the PPSB doors.”

The crash damaged the doors, but the vehicle did not enter the lobby. No injuries to anyone inside were reported.

The driver was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police later said he was being charged with criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, causing and risking a catastrophe and other counts.

It was not immediately clear whether the man had an attorney, and listed numbers for him were not in service.