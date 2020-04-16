Millersburg woman accused of assaulting two year-old

Jade Krasley is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and strangulation after police say she assaulted a two year-old in her care

A Dauphin County woman is facing charges after State Police say she assaulted a 2 year-old boy.

Jade Krasley, 24, Millersburg is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and strangulation after police say she assaulted a two year-old who was in her care.

State Police say the incident happened sometime between January 21 and January 24.

The suspected abuse was reported after boy was treated for face and head injures at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Krasley was ultimately taken into custody on April 14.