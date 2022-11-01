Migos member TakeOff killed in Houston shooting, TMZ says

Here's what we know.

Atlanta rapper TakeOff, from the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed outside a downtown Houston bowling alley Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Our Houston sister station KHOU reported that one man was indeed dead outside of the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. However, Houston Police said they would not yet release the identity of the victim until family members were notified.

Houston Police did say that the 28-year-old rapper and fellow Migos member Quavo were both at a private party at the venue prior to the deadly shooting.

This happened at about 2:35 a.m. on a balcony outside of the bowling alley.

According to KHOU, police stated the party ended at 1 a.m. but it carried over to 2 a.m.

Afterward, a group of roughly 40 people gathered outside the bar after it had closed until someone started shooting. Police said security guards were in the area and heard the shots but didn't see who opened fire.

Police added that the victim was shot in the head or neck and two other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals.

