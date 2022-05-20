Juniata County woman charged with making, carrying phony COVID-19 vaccination card

Amy B. Leister, 55, of Mifflintown, was charged after an investigation by the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Friday.

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. — A Juniata County woman has been charged with creating and carrying a phony COVID-19 vaccination card, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Friday.

Amy B. Leister, 55, of Mifflintown, is accused of creating and possessing the card, which bore the insignia of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was made to look like a legitimate vaccination card.

She was charged Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court, Gurganus said.

The case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud, according to Gurganus.

The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international criminal actors and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is six months’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines. Criminal Informations are only allegations.