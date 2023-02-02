Mifflin County man will pay over $200,000 in restitution for decade-long wire fraud scheme

Daniel Sickles faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of twice the gross gain or loss and three years of supervised release following his sentencing.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mifflin County man has agreed to pay over 260,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Daniel P. Sickels, 48, from Lewistown, pleaded guilty to the wire fraud charges on Thursday, Feb. 2.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Sickels worked as a Network and Systems Manager at Penn State's Office of Development and Alumni Relations (ODA).

While at the job, Sickels fraudulently got equipment through false representations at PSU ODA that the equipment was necessary to upgrade, replace or maintain servers.

According to Karam, Sickels knew that the equipment was not necessary and would sell the equipment for his personal benefit to third parties.

The scheme lasted from 2005 through 2017, in Centre and Mifflin Counties.

Sickles faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of twice the gross gain or loss and three years of supervised release following his sentencing.