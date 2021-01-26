Middletown woman charged with possession of child pornography

Jamie Ferland, 42, was taken into custody today, according to Middletown Borough Police

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A 42-year-old Dauphin County woman has been charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation by Middletown Borough Police.

Jamie Ferland, of the first block of North Pine Street, was taken into custody Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., police say. She is accused of receiving and vieweing 90 images depicting child pornography via the Facebook Messenger app.

Police say Ferland admitted she received several images of child pornography from a York County man. She told police she did not tell him to stop sending the images, and expressed interest and commented on each image she received, because she wanted to have a relationship with the man.

In addition to possession of child pornography, Ferland is also charged with one count of criminal solicitation of dissemination, according to police.