York County man accused of physically abusing 1-year-old child

Michael Miller, 37, of Fairview Township, allegedly punched and bit the child, pulled his hair, and held his head under water over a span of 3 weeks, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing felony charges after police say he physically abused a one-year-old child in his care.

Michael Scott Miller, 37, of the 500 block of Old York Road, Fairview Township, is accused of intentionally inflicting pain on the child by striking him, biting him, pulling his hair, jabbing his fingers deep in the child's ears, and holding the child's head underwater, according to Fairview Township Police.

The alleged abuse occurred over a period of three weeks, police say.

Police began investigating on August 21, when they were dispatched to Hershey Medical Center for a suspected case of child abuse. Witnesses told police that Miller was the child's primary caregiver and that he had been seen abusing the child, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

During an interview with police, Miller allegedly admitted to pulling the child's hair out of frustration over a video game. He also allegedly admitted to biting the child's hand hard enough to cause a fingernail to fall off, and to striking the child and holding his head underwater.

Miller said his actions were performed out of frustration and due to his drinking problem, according to police.

Miller was arrested on Sept. 3 and transported to the York County Booking Center to be processed and arraigned.

He is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a victim less than six years old, and endangering the welfare of a child.