Police: Perry County man attacks another man with a buck knife during May 9 altercation

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man with a buck knife last month, State Police in Chambersburg said.

Michael Brandon Failla, 31, of Lewisberry, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the alleged incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. on May 9 on the 900 block of Windy Hill Road and Carroll Township, according to police.

Police say the victim was the driver of a car that was being returned to Failla at his home on Windy Hill Road. There were several other people in the car at the time of the incident, according to police.

When the vehicle arrived, Failla allegedly smashed out one of the vehicle's windows, causing the victim to exit the vehicle.

Failla allegedly went into his house, retrieved a buck knife, and returned outside, where he attacked the victim, police say. During the attack, he "slashed" the victim along the left rib area, causing a laceration, according to police.

The victim then fled from the scene in a vehicle, with Failla briefly giving chase in another car, according to police.