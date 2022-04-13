New Cumberland man accused of sexually assaulting teen in Lower Allen Township in 2020

Michael Brian is charged with statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors, Lower Allen Township Police say.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a New Cumberland man with statutory rape and other offenses relating to the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile girl in 2020.

Michael Brian is accused of sexually assaulting the victim while she was with some friends at his apartment on or around Jan. 3, 2020, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Brian was living on the 1500 block of Main Street in Mechanicsburg at the time of the alleged events, police say.

The victim's mother alerted police on Aug. 16, 2021, when her daughter informed her of what happened, according to police.

During an interview with police, the victim disclosed that she was 15 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assault, while Brian was 20 years old.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brian after police investigated the allegations. He was taken into custody on April 11, police say.