Suspect in deadly shooting at Carlisle barbershop extradited to Pennsylvania following his arrest in Florida

Michael Baltimore, 40, is charged with the shooting death of GQ Barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook in 2021. A second victim was critically injured in the shooting.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 2021.

A suspect in a 2021 shooting that killed one man and injured another at a Carlisle barber shop has been extradited to Pennsylvania following his arrest earlier this year.

Michael Baltimore, 40, formerly of Camp Hill, is charged with shooting and killing Kendell Jerome Cook, the owner of GQ Barbershop, on May 22, 2021, authorities said.

A second victim, Anthony Lamar White, was shot twice but survived his injuries, according to investigators.

Baltimore was employed at the business until 2019, investigators said at the time of the shooting. He was apprehended in Florida in January after spending six months on the U.S. Marshals Service's Most Wanted List, which he was added to in June 2022.

Baltimore was featured in several episodes of the television reality series "90 Day Fiancé," according to U.S. Marshals. He has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent, authorities said.

Following his extradition to Pennsylvania on Monday, Baltimore is being held without bail in Cumberland County Prison, where he is awaiting his preliminary hearing.