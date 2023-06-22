Man arrested after allegedly robbing clerk at knifepoint

Police allegedly located the suspect, identified as Micah Vickers, in the 100 block of W. Burkhart Ave. with the stolen money on him.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department yesterday arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Sheetz clerk at knifepoint.

Officers responded to the Sheetz at 1 Monticello Ct. just before 9:40 p.m. on June 21 for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. The suspect allegedly demanded cash from the clerk while brandishing a knife.

Police allegedly located the man, identified as Micah Vickers, in the 100 block of W. Burkhart Ave. with the stolen money on him.

Vickers is charged with one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.