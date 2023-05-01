Police have confirmed that multiple people were shot, some driving themselves to the hospital while others were transported for care.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night that ended with multiple people shot.

The shooting started somewhere else and ended up outside The Licking restaurant, according to CBS Miami.

Reports say at least four victims required air rescue.

CBS Miami is reporting that a witness said the shooting happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana in the parking lot of the restaurant.

The Miami Herald says social media posts were reporting the New Orleans rapper Rob49 and French Montana’s bodyguard were shot while recording a music video.

Police had not confirmed these reports, as of now.