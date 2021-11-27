Police investigating after menorah in Downtown Lancaster is vandalized

The menorah was installed in preparation for the ceremony to celebrate the first lighting on Sunday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Bureau of Police is investigating the vandalization of a menorah in Penn Square.

Officials believe the crime took place sometime during the overnight hours between Nov. 26 and 27.

The artist who installed the menorah is assessing the damage caused.

Police are gathering evidence including surveillance video from the surrounding areas to find the person or persons responsible.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crime or who has any information is asked to contact police at 717-735-3301.