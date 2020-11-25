Mechanicsburg woman will serve a day in prison, three years probation for embezzlement

Kaylyn Wolfe admitted to taking more than $85,000 from Members 1st Federal Credit Union while she was employed there in 2016 and 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 32-year-old Cumberland County woman will serve a day in prison followed by three years of probation for allegedly embezzling from the credit union where she worked in 2016 and 2017, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Kaylyn Wolfe, of Mechanicsburg, will also be under a curfew and electronic monitoring for six months during her term of supervised release, Freed said. She had previously admitted to taking money from Members 1st Federal Credit Union while she was employed there.

Wolfe was also ordered to pay $85,679 in restitution, according to Freed.

Wolfe admitted that she committed the offense from September 2016 through September 2017, while employed in the Members 1st credit card services department, Freed said. She acknowledged that she made numerous unauthorized changes to her and her husband’s Members 1st credit card accounts that allowed her to, among other things, obtain significant cash advances.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.