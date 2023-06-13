Mechanicsburg woman sentenced up to 12 years in prison for crime spree

Chontelle Shirk, 41, pled guilty to charges, including burglary, robbery and assault. She was sentenced to 6-12 years in a state correctional institution.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been sentenced up to 12 years for her role in a crime spree.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Chontelle Shirk, 41, pled guilty to charges, including burglary, robbery and assault. She was sentenced to 6-12 years in a state correctional institution.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Shirk was riding in a friend's car in Carlisle when she suddenly screamed for her friend to get out of the car and began acting irrationally.

The driver was physically forced from the car by Shirk, who then drove off with the car.

Later that same day, Shirk drove the stolen car into a barn located on Lebo Road in Penn Township where she reportedly caused a fire. The fire burned the farm, numerous bails of hay and the stolen car.

As a result of the fire, the property owners lost the historic barn, built in the early 1900s.

Fleeing the scene of the fire on foot, Shirk entered an attached garage without permission where she stole a Jeep Compass owned by the home-owners.

The family, including their child, was home at the time Shirk entered the garage and took the vehicle. A wallet containing the victim's identification and credit cards was inside the stolen Jeep.

Shirk then drove to the home of her ex-husband in Silver Spring Township where she attempted to kidnap her biological son who lived at the home with his dad and step-mom.

Shirk reportedly broke through a glass door with a baseball bat and partially entered the home. She was yelling that she was there for her child.

On the way to the house, she called a family member and told them she planned to kidnap her son. The family members, in an effort to prevent harm to the child, called police.

Shirk fled as soon as police arrived at the scene, nearly running over a police officer who attempted to stop her on foot.

She continued to evade police through dangerous driving maneuvers until she was captured in the area of Route 114.

Shirk was detained and charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors and was taken to Cumberland County prison, pending her preliminary hearing.

Two days later, on Nov. 21, 2021, Shirk was transported by two corrections officers after lying to staff at the jail, claiming to need medical treatment.

During the car ride, she attempted to escape the police car by jumping through the partition, grabbing the steering wheel and grabbing a firearm of an officer.

She hit the guards, sprayed mase and caused them bodily harm.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Shirk lied about needing medical attention in an attempt to escape during the transport.

Shirk ultimately pled guilty to burglary, robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing, attempting to elude a police officer, criminal mischief (causing a fire), criminal attempt to kidnap, criminal trespassing and aggravated assault of a protected party.