Mechanicsburg woman accused of assault during incident in York County

Kayanna Deavers allegedly kicked the trooper several times as police forcibly removed her from a vehicle, State Police allege. She was drunk at the time, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police have charged a 35-year-old Mechanicsburg woman with aggravated assault and other offenses after an alleged incident Saturday morning in York County.

Kayanna Deavers was arrested after the incident, which occurred around 7:27 a.m. in Warrington Township, police say.

Troopers were dispatched to the area for the report of a noise disturbance. The caller said she had arrived at the location to pick up Deavers, who was "out of control," police say.

When troopers arrived, they found Deavers allegedly acting erratically. She quickly entered the driver's side of a white Ford sedan that was parked along the side of the road and began yelling at the troopers, police say.

Deavers was allegedly intoxicated and combative, according to police. She allegedly attempted to lock the door of the car and refused troopers' orders to exit the vehicle.

Police say Deavers continued to refuse commands to leave the vehicle, attempted to close the door, and grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle with both hands.

While police pulled her from the vehicle, Deavers allegedly kicked one of the troopers in the upper leg and chest multiple times, according to police. The trooper sustained a cut to his right middle finger, a bruise to his right ring finger, and an abrasion to his right leg, police say.